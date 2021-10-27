South Africa: Western Cape Government Wishes Class of 2021 Good Luck

press release

Western Cape Cabinet wishes Class of 2021 good luck

Premier Alan Winde and the ministers of the Western Cape Cabinet have wished the matric Class of 2021 the very best for their National Senior Certificate exams which began today.

"All the best to our Matric Class of 2021 for the upcoming exams. I am proud of the hard work that you have done throughout the year. It was a challenging year for all learners, but I am confident that you will do your best and finish strong. Thank you to our teachers, who also had to face unprecedented challenges. Thank you for rising to these challenges and making sure that our learners are well prepared, not only for the upcoming exams, but also to be our future leaders, thinkers and innovators. Good luck!"

- Premier Alan Winde

"Wishing all the very best to our Matrics as you start the final exams of your school career. We have every confidence in you - you've got this!"

- Minister of Education, Debbie Schäfer

"Ek wil ons 2021 matrieks alles van die beste toewens vir die komende finale eksamens. Maak die kamer deur toe, vergeet van die uitdagende tye waarbinne ons is, en fokus op jul toekoms. Sterkte."

- Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning,

Anton Bredell

"Good luck to every matriculant preparing for your final exams. Against all odds, you have all shown tremendous resilience and dedication in making it this far. I wish to encourage you all to stay positive, work hard and always do your best!"

- Minister of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez

"I would like to wish our matriculants well for the upcoming exams. I recognize the difficult times that each and every one of you are writing in, but keep focusing and working hard. Two months of sacrifice will pay off for a lifetime."

- Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz

"My wens aan alle Matrieks is dat hierdie eindeksamen die begin van 'n wonderlike toekoms gaan wees!"

- Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais

"I wish all our matriculants the best of luck for their upcoming exams, which is the final hurdle in what has been a very tough year. But you are now very close to the finish and all your hard work and commitment to learning will pay dividends, so don't give up. For our part, we will continue to work hard to ensure that you have the support and the opportunity to reach your potential and play an important role in our country's future. Your success is our success!"

- Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier

"My prayers are with you during this challenging and exciting time. The 2021 academic year was no walk in the park for you grade 12 pupils, this virus forced you to embrace new ways of learning. Through it all, you were resilient and flexible enough to adapt to the new normal. I pray that your dedication and hard work will yield you great rewards. Have courage in your heart and a calm mind. Surely you would do well. Good luck with your exams."

- Minister of Health, Nomafrench Mbombo

"This cohort of matrics have faced immense challenges over the last two years. They have displayed the kind of courage, commitment and tenacity that predicts only good things for their upcoming exam and their future. I wish them well and a fair wind throughout their final matric examination."

- Minister of Agriculture, Ivan Meyer

"To the class of 2021, I'm wishing you the very best as you embark on your final exam of your schooling journey. Passing Grade 12 opens many doors and equips you to bring your dreams and aspirations to reality. This year is once again challenging as learners study under difficult conditions during the pandemic. Your future is in your hands. Good luck!"

- Minister of Transport and Public Works, Daylin Mitchell

"As you embark on the final stretch of your school journey, allow me to applaud you for making it thus far. You should be proud of what you've achieved, particularly since the last two years were not the easiest to contend with. Let this serve as encouragement as you enter your final exam. Your bright and successful future awaits you!"

- Minister of Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers