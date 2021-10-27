South Africa: Premier Maape Bushy Venerates 2021 Matric Learners

27 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The North West Premier, Bushy Kaobitsa Maape has defined the uncharted terrains that learners and teachers had to go through as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, as tenacious. Premier Maape was sending well wishes to all 2021 Grade 12 learners in the province who started their final examinations today.

The year 2021 has been one of the most challenging years as the province continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic. The advent of the Covid-19 virus has had a huge adverse impact in the provincial economy and the smooth running of administration.

Teaching and learning was also not spared and the Provincial Department of Education had to device ways and means to circumvent the ramifications brought about by the pandemic. Over forty-seven (47) thousand candidates will sit for their final basic education examinations in the province.

As matriculants sit down for their National Senior Certificate Examinations in English Paper (1), Premier Maape has made a commitment to the people of the province that government will ensure the smooth running of examinations without any hiccups.

Premier said it is through education that the lives of citizens, particularly the poor and marginalised can change for the better. He further stated that he has confidence this cohort will do better than the previous ones as these are the second matriculants to write under Covid -19 conditions.

"Education has the ability to change one's outlook of life. While it puts people at an advantageous position to get jobs and venture into business, it serves as a useful tool for people to be solution driven on a number of challenges confronting society", remarked Premier Maape.

He implored learners to do well in their examinations and make use of bursaries offered by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Premier also maintained that the resilience of all stakeholders in preparing learners for the 2021 examinations is immeasurable.

"A true character of a person is tested during difficult times and I'm humbled by all the efforts and the hard work that our parents, school governing bodies, teachers and the entire staff compliment of the Department of Education as well as MEC Wendy Matsemela have displayed from the beginning of the year," concluded Premier Maape.

