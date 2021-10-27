South Africa: Public Protector Finding On Tourism Maladministration Will Be One of the First Things On the New Knysna Council's to-Do List

analysis

One of the first tasks the new Knysna council will face is consequence management following the release of the latest findings by the Public Protector against Knysna Tourism.

Knysna mayor Elrick van Aswegen said the findings of a report by the Public Protector against Knysna Tourism will be tabled before a new municipal council after the local government elections.

Van Aswegen, acting municipal manager Dawid Adonis and legal adviser Melony Paulsen briefed journalists on Tuesday, 26 October on the report, which was released last week.

In 2017, Knysna resident and legal adviser Susan Campbell wrote to the Office of the Public Protector, alleging the service level agreement between the municipality and Knysna Tourism was not proper and amounted to maladministration.

Read the full report here:

According to the report, between 2002 and 2017 the municipality paid the agency R4-million a year to market the coastal area as a premier tourist area. This amounted to "more than R58-million" paid by the municipality in that period.

The municipality had allegedly paid Knysna Tourism from its grant-in-aid policy, which, according to the report, had to "be allocated and/or awarded to an organisation or body outside of any sphere of government, which is not...