South Africa: Western Cape Agriculture Hosts Hosts Free Rabies Vaccination in Strand, 27-28 Oct

press release

Rabies update: Western Cape Veterinary Services hosts free rabies vaccination in Strand

Western Cape Department of Agriculture's (WCDoA's) Veterinary Services will be hosting two days of free rabies vaccinations in the Strand. This follows the confirmation of the 4th case of rabies in that area.

According to Senior State Veterinarian, Dr Lesley van Helden a stray dog was found on Strand beach on 14 October and taken to a local veterinary clinic.

Van Helden: "On 17 October, the dog developed a sudden loss of coordination and change in behaviour and became aggressive. The dog was euthanised and subsequently tested positive for rabies."

Van Helden continues: "In response to a previous case in Gordon's Bay, the WCDoA's Veterinary Services held free rabies vaccination campaigns and vaccinated 1896 pets in the area. This will now be bolstered by two more free rabies vaccination campaigns this week.

Details of this week's free rabies vaccination sites are:

Vaccination Point 1: Wednesday 27 October 2021

C/O Rusthof Road and First Street, Behind Cinnamon Square, Strand

Vaccination Point 2: Thursday, 28 October 2021

C/O Abattoir Street and Sandown Road, Abattoir Sport Grounds, Behind South End store, Strand.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer has also encouraged pet owners to get their pets vaccinated.

Meyer: "The good news is that rabies is preventable. Members of the public are encouraged to ensure that their pets' rabies vaccinations are up to date. Animal health is inextricably linked to public health. So getting your pet vaccinated is the responsible thing to do".

"The law requires dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies. Do so twice within the first year and after that at least every three years," concludes van Helden.