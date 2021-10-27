South Africa: The Neutering of Journalism Means the Demise of Government Accountability - and Business

analysis

Styli Charalambous is the CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick, having joined the effort a few months before launch in 2009. Over the years, he has studied media models and news innovation efforts. He has also helped launch various projects and products within the Daily Maverick orbit.

It's hard to look around South Africa and to find a good story in our cities and towns. Barely 10% of our 257 municipalities received a clean audit for the 2019/20 year, with R5.5-billion in spending still unaccounted for. Once the full impact of Covid-19 has been accounted for, we are likely to be in for a further shock, assuming we are still capable of that emotion.

As we gear up for local elections on 1 November, our national news media outlets have refocused their lenses to poke and prod at the state of these regions that usually only get a mention when something of a serious magnitude breaks down (or a fake decuplet birth embarrasses the journalism fraternity and the nation).

For many years, our major towns and cities could rely on daily newspapers to perform the public service of reporting on important events and playing a watchdog role over the local...