South Africa: There Is No Room for Error in the Appointment of South Africa's Chief Justice

26 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Judith February

Judith February is a lawyer and author of 'Turning and Turning: Exploring the Complexities of South Africa's Democracy' (PanMacmillan)

Appointment of the country's top judge will be one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's most important acts.

When former president Jacob Zuma overlooked then Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke and appointed Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice in 2011, it was a distinct attempt to capture the judiciary.

Moseneke with his intellectual heft and independence of mind represented the "clever blacks" whom Zuma famously mocked. As Chief Justice, he would have posed a significant threat to Zuma's constitutional delinquency. Moseneke's judicial record speaks for itself and he always possessed the gravitas, temperament and ethical compass to lead the Constitutional Court.

That Mogoeng followed in the footsteps of Ismail Mohamed, Arthur Chaskalson and Pius Langa was, to many, a travesty, but it was reflective of the slide to mediocrity under Zuma. A rather more rudimentary thinker, Mogoeng would be a man after Zuma's heart. That turned out to be a miscalculation on Zuma's part. In the Nkandla judgment, Mogoeng grasped the political moment, perhaps more so because he understood the ethics of the moment and how important it was that the head of state...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

