South Africa: A Side Order of Racism - the Spur Incident That Spiralled Out of Control and Left a Bad Taste for Life

26 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Allen Ambor

Allen Ambor founded Spur Steak Ranches in 1967 when he invested R4,000 to open the Golden Spur in Newlands, Cape Town. After he opened the second restaurant in Sea Point, he decided that franchising was the best option to grow the business, which listed on the JSE in 1986. In this edited extract of A Taste for Life, Ambor recalls the 2017 racial altercation in the Texamo Spur that led to a right-wing boycott of the chain. A Taste for Life is published by Tafelberg.

I started the day, as I usually do, by going to my yoga class and sitting cross-legged on the floor, my palms steepled together, the pose centred close to my heart. It is called the Atmanjali Mudra, or the Namaste position, and it signifies the reverence we find in our common humanity: "The light in me sees the light in you."

Then followed an hour-and-a-half of Asanas, exercises incorporating breathing and awareness, as the body is stretched and balanced and strengthened and the mind learns to focus. Sometimes, life runs away from you, and the harder you try to keep up, the more it teeters out of kilter beneath your feet. You need to find...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X