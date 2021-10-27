South Africa: A Side Order of Racism - the Spur Incident That Spiralled Out of Control and Left a Bad Taste for Life

analysis

Allen Ambor founded Spur Steak Ranches in 1967 when he invested R4,000 to open the Golden Spur in Newlands, Cape Town. After he opened the second restaurant in Sea Point, he decided that franchising was the best option to grow the business, which listed on the JSE in 1986. In this edited extract of A Taste for Life, Ambor recalls the 2017 racial altercation in the Texamo Spur that led to a right-wing boycott of the chain. A Taste for Life is published by Tafelberg.

I started the day, as I usually do, by going to my yoga class and sitting cross-legged on the floor, my palms steepled together, the pose centred close to my heart. It is called the Atmanjali Mudra, or the Namaste position, and it signifies the reverence we find in our common humanity: "The light in me sees the light in you."

Then followed an hour-and-a-half of Asanas, exercises incorporating breathing and awareness, as the body is stretched and balanced and strengthened and the mind learns to focus. Sometimes, life runs away from you, and the harder you try to keep up, the more it teeters out of kilter beneath your feet. You need to find...