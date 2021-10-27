Angola Recommends Vaccination of 60 Percent of Population

25 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola recommended Monday the acquisition of vaccines to immunise as many as 60 percent of the Angolan population, aimed to halt the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The recommendation is expressed in the final communiqué of the meeting of the Council of Republic, chaired by president João Lourenço, stating the pandemic continues to pose a serious threat to the lives of citizens and to the country's economic growth.

The members noted that the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 has an increasing tendency to transmit the SARS-COV-2 virus within the population, due to the circulation of the new variants.

They acknowledged the existence of the third wave of the pandemic, with a peak this month (October) and the vaccination of majority is the effective measure against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Council of the Republic called for combat misinformation and improve communication and awareness among the population, including in national languages.

The meeting discussed the need to mobilise the population to join the vaccination process and respecting the prevention measures against Covid-19.

The members of the Council of the Republic praised the initiative to change the political-administrative division of Angola and made suggestions on the situation and the names of some localities.

The members were also briefed on the electoral process and the construction of the new headquarters of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), which includes the polling center, whose works should be completed in April 2022.

