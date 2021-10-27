Angola: President João Lourenço Returns to Luanda

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço returned Wednesday to the country's capital, Luanda, after two-visit to the northern Uíge province.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, João Lourenço was received by Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, and members of the Angolan Executive.

During his stay in Uíge province, the president met on Tuesday with members of the provincial government and visited local projects underway in the province.

Also on Tuesday, the President of the Republic granted separate audiences to representatives of religious entities, traditional authorities, young people and businessmen.

Wednesday, the last day of the visit, the Statesman witnessed the inauguration of Catapa Hospital, with a capacity for 90 beds.

President João Lourenço visited the Uíge Technological Training Center and the Agricultural Fair, where he came into contact with agricultural production in the region.