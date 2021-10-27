Angola: President João Lourenço Returns to Luanda

27 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço returned Wednesday to the country's capital, Luanda, after two-visit to the northern Uíge province.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, João Lourenço was received by Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, and members of the Angolan Executive.

During his stay in Uíge province, the president met on Tuesday with members of the provincial government and visited local projects underway in the province.

Also on Tuesday, the President of the Republic granted separate audiences to representatives of religious entities, traditional authorities, young people and businessmen.

Wednesday, the last day of the visit, the Statesman witnessed the inauguration of Catapa Hospital, with a capacity for 90 beds.

President João Lourenço visited the Uíge Technological Training Center and the Agricultural Fair, where he came into contact with agricultural production in the region.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X