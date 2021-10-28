Nigerian Press Council Makes Fresh Bid to 'Regulate' Media

Pixabay
27 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The Nigerian Press Council urges the House of Representatives to make journalists pay royalties to it.

The Nigerian Press Council (NPC) appears to be unrelenting in its quest to regulate the media in Nigeria, as the council has requested the House of Representatives to pass laws that will compel journalists and media houses to register with it.

The Executive Secretary of the Council, Francis Nwosu, while defending the budget of the council on Wednesday before the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, said the NPC "needs the money from the registrations to survive."

Mr Nwosu, the Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the National Broadcasting Commission and the Chairman of the House Committee on information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Segun Odebunmi, have been at the forefront of several efforts to censor the media.

In July, the public hearing on the NBC and the press council bills generated outcry across the country, as media houses stood in solidarity against the bills.

The bills contain several provisions many believe are attempts by the government to gag the media.

Consequently, the sponsor of the bills, Mr Odebunmi, was forced to suspend the bills.

Fresh move

In a new fresh plot to awaken the bills, Mr Nwosu said the press council bill is not just about regulating media houses, but a means to generate money for the council.

He appealed to the lawmakers to consider regulations that will ensure that journalists are compelled "to register with the council, have a licence to operate".

"By this, I mean we need to regulate journalists -- take them to register, the newspapers houses to register as corporate organisations -- pay royalty or some amount of money and renewable revenue to the council; that way we can raise some money," he said.

Responding to Mr Nwosu's request, Mr Odebunmi said the House will be making funds available for the committee "to produce regulations on media". He, however, said the regulation must be a product of wide consultation.

"As regards the pure regulation of the journalists, no doubt about it the leadership will make some funds available for us to engage more critical stakeholders, no doubt about that, unless we don't want this country to stand again," he said.

He asked the council should continue to function within its existing mandate.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X