Senegal: U.S. Relations With Senegal

U.S.-SENEGAL RELATIONS

The United States established diplomatic relations with Senegal in 1960, following its independence from France and the dissolution of the Mali Federation. Senegal has had four presidents in its history, with power transferred peacefully between each administration. The country's fourth and current president, Macky Sall, was elected to a second term in 2019.

Senegal is an important partner of the United States in promoting peace and security in Africa. It shares many fundamental values and international goals with the United States and is a model of democratic rule as well as ethnic and religious tolerance. Senegal is also a major contributor to regional peacekeeping operations. Senegal faces a key challenge in accelerating economic growth to create more opportunities for young people, who are the majority of the population.

U.S. Assistance to Senegal

U.S. assistance to Senegal seeks to increase agricultural productivity, improve health care and health security, expand infrastructure, reform and modernize the energy sector, and strengthen basic education. Bilateral military cooperation bolsters the professionalism and capacity of the Senegalese Armed Forces.

Bilateral Economic Relations

The top three U.S. exports to Senegal include refined petroleum, petroleum products, and automobiles. Senegal's top exports to the United States are agricultural products, minerals, and synthetic fibers. Senegal is eligible for trade preferences under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), and the United States and Senegal have a bilateral investment treaty. The United States also has a trade and investment framework agreement with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Senegal is a member.

Public Diplomacy Environment

The Senegalese public generally holds a positive view of the United States and of Americans, although favorable perceptions have decreased in recent years. Senegalese media operate freely, and many international press outlets have offices in Dakar. U.S. public diplomacy resources promote and strengthen a positive view of the United States and U.S. foreign policy, highlight awareness of U.S. assistance to Senegal, and empower marginalized groups, particularly youth and women. The nearly 1,000 Senegalese alumni of USG exchange programs include ministers, governors, top academics, and business leaders.

Senegal's Membership in International Organizations

Senegal and the United States belong to many of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization.

Bilateral Representation

Principal embassy officials are listed in the Department's Key Officers List. .

Senegal maintains an embassy in the United States at 2215 M St NW, Washington, DC (tel. (202) 234-0540).