Sudan: Secretary Blinken's Call With African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat

27 October 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat. The Secretary welcomed the decision by the AU Peace and Security Council to suspend Sudan, noting the importance leadership role the AU plays on democracy and stability in Africa. The Secretary and the Chairperson agreed that Sudan must return to civilian leadership in accordance with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration. The Chairperson and the Secretary reaffirmed the importance of the right of the Sudanese people to peacefully assemble and express their demand for civilian rule free from armed or other forceful interference.

