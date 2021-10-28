Zimbabwe: Ricky Fire Preaches Against Drug Abuse

ZimDancehall artiste Ricky Fire has bemoaned the prevailing drug abuse by youths, and has called on fellow artistes to join in the fight against the practice.

He said the country was losing young talented people to drugs.

"I always teach about drug abuse," said Ricky Fire. "I have a song called 'Mutoriro' which advocates against the use of drugs. Through our music, we are educating the youths not to take drugs. We say no to drugs. Mutoriro is killing our people. It is robbing our future. Stop taking guka, ghetto youths.

"It is very sad that we are losing young talented people to drugs. We have so much talent in Zimbabwe, but we have noticed that some of these artists die way before they even reach their full potential and it's very sad."

Ricky Fire said many youths and artists were misled about drugs.

"I have never used drugs before. As a Zimdancehall artiste, people always assume that I use drugs, drink alcohol or smoke weed, but I have never done that. It is just a misconception that people have about me.

"To my fellow artistes, I urge you not to use drugs and if you have never tried drugs, please stay like that because the moment you start doing drugs, it will be very hard for you to stop. Drugs are addictive, so do not attempt to use them.

"As musicians we are very influential in society and play a big role in shaping public opinion through art, so it's important for us to advocate against drug abuse."

Ricky Fire said society should welcome back drug addicts who wanted to turn their lives around.

"The other thing is that society should welcome back drug addicts when they do not want to do drugs anymore. They should be taken to drug rehabilitation centres and also pray to be delivered from using drugs because it is very hard for them to do that on their own."

Ricky Fire said he was working on an album that will be released soon.

"I am working on an album called 'Timeless Classics Remix', this project consists of the songs we have done in the past and we felt that they were not received well by the public," he said.

"So, we are redoing them. On the album, there is a collaboration that I did with Rick DJ Don from Sierra Leone and Kadjah, so we are excited about this project."