Rwanda: UAE Foreign Minister Pays Homage to Genocide Victims

27 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has paid tribute to the genocide victims laid to rest at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

During the tour on Wednesday, the minister also laid a wreath at the mass graves at the Gisozi-based memorial where some 250,000 victims are laid.

The tour was a culmination of his working visit to Rwanda where he also met President Paul Kagame on Tuesday afternoon.

He expressed his solidarity with Rwandans, promising UAE's support to ensure the Genocide never happens again.

"In recognising the profound realities of what you have passed through, the UAE will continue to show its solidarity in supporting Rwanda," he said.

As we remember, he added, it also gives us an indescribable determination to continue working together, side by side, as partners, transforming our societies and creating more sustainable opportunities for generations to come.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Rwanda and the UAE in 1995, the two nations have entered several partnerships.

The visit to the Memorial aimed at helping the delegation to understand how the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed over a million lives in just 100 days was planned and executed.

