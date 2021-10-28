Rwanda: Four Arrested for Trafficking Ivory From DR Congo

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has in custody four people held for allegedly trafficking products from endangered animals such as elephant ivory.

They were caught while using Rwanda as a transit country to smuggle 45 kilogrammes of ivory from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Asian countries, according to RIB Spokesperson Thierry Murangira.

The illicit merchandise was transported in a Toyota double cabin which had diplomatic number plates.

The destination countries were not specified.

The suspects include two Rwandans - one of them working with a regional body which earned him diplomatic status - one Burundian and a Congolese national.

Desire Murokozi, who is the head of finance at the regional power development firm SINELAC, and Derrick Gisa, are the two Rwandans while Cyriaque Kaburaburyo, is the Burundian national, and Nicodem Bagabo, Congolese.

The quartet however does not agree on the account of the events.

According to one version, a one Gideon Imanishimwe who is the alleged 'boss' and remains at large, got in contact with Murokozi and interested him in the deal.

The deal was to transport ivory from DR Congo and transit through Rwanda to the Asian market.

According to Kaburaburyo and Bagabo, the 45 kgs were given as a sample to Imanishimwe who had earlier requested for a larger consignment. They were intercepted on their way to Kigali from DR Congo via the Rusizi border.

The Burundian national claims to have put in touch the ivory owner based in DR Congo with Murokozi, but claims he was not part of the negotiations and only accompanied the latter because he was his boss.

The vehicle used had diplomatic number plates to minimise the risk of being detected. / Jade Natacha Iriza

On the other hand, Bagabo said he travelled to Kigali to get the payment from Imanishimwe, which he would then take back to the ivory owner in DR Congo.

However, Murokozi denies knowing anything about it, saying he only offered the trio a lift in his car from Rusizi to Kigali.

"I had no idea what was in their bags, and I was not involved in their business," he explained.

According to Murangira, the four were arrested last week on Friday and they were still looking for their collaborators, including Imanishimwe.

"Any individual who hunts sells, injures, or kills a protected animal species or its products commits an offense," Murangira declared, citing Rwandan Law on Environment N°48/2018 in its article 58.

"It is not only a crime in Rwanda, but it is also a violation of the international treaty on the protection of endangered species," he continued, adding that Rwanda should not be used a transit of illicit merchandise.

Murangira said that the four are detained at Kicukiro RIB station pending conclusion of investigations, after which they will be handed over to prosecution.

Upon conviction, they risk a sentence of not less than five years and not more than seven years in prison, as well as a fine of between Rwf5 million and 7 million.