Rwanda: Ngirente Tips Police on Innovation as He Commissions Over 600 Officer Cadets

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente reiterated on Wednesday, October 27, that majority of the criminals now execute their ruthless plans with the support of technology, a phenomenon that is pervasive across the world.

This situation, Ngirente pointed out, requires Police and other security organs to acquire more and modern skills and knowledge to always be ahead to be able to stop criminals in their tracks.

The Premier gave these remarks as he, on behalf of President Paul Kagame, presided over the pass-out of 656 officer cadets of Rwanda National Police.

They included 80 female officers.

The cohort, which experienced a longer than usual training period, successfully completed a one year course at the Police Training School (PTS) in Gishari, Rwamagana District.

The ceremony was attended by heads of security organs, government officials, parents and relatives of the graduands.

The Premier on behalf President Kagame promoted the officers to the rank of Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP).

It becomes the 11th officer cadet intake to be graduated since the RNP was created in June 2000.

He thanked newly-commissioned officers for their resilience and for enduring the course challenges especially during the trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To ensure sustainable security however, officers were challenged to aspire for modern technology skills in order to fight the now rampant modern hi-tech crimes.

"A lot of things are rapidly moving and changing every day. This calls for our efforts to avoid being left behind."

He added, "Our collective aspirations are to improve the livelihoods of people. You are encouraged to acquire more and modern skills to always be ahead to foil criminal's plans."

Fair enough, the premier highlighted, the government continues to play its role in mobilizing and availing necessary resources.

Citizen-Police partnership

Meanwhile, Ngirente called for continued cooperation between citizens and the Rwanda National Police, citing that peace and security have been the foundation of the progress achieved by Rwandans over the years.

He urged the officers to use the skills acquired over the 13-month period to further ensure security of people, as well as build a law and abiding country.

"This is an important training, it takes hard work and commitment to achieve this, and you have emulated the same qualities. It also requires endurance as well as discipline in your day to day activities."

The premier also reminded officers that development can only take place on the foundation of law and order.

Commissioner of Police Robert Niyonshuti the Commandant of PTS said the officers were equipped with necessary skills in leadership, management, development and professional Policing such as ethics and law.

Other skills, he said, include road safety, crime prevention strategies, Community Policing and Peace Support Operations.

"The officers were trained under difficult conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic. But they didn't let this discourage them."

"The aim of the course was to develop character, resilience, professionalism, leadership, and responsibility for a police officer," Niyonshuti added.