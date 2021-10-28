Rwanda: Expansion of Nyarugenge District Hospital to Cost Over 10 Million Euro

Less than a year after it was inaugurated, authorities have announced that Nyarugenge District hospital will soon undergo an expansion, works that are estimated to cost between 10 million and 11 million Euros.

This was announced by the Minister of Health Dr Daniel Ngamije during the visit to the hospital by the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Sophiè Wilmes, who also doubles as the country's foreign minister.

The construction and equipment of the hospital were fully funded by the Kingdom of Belgium through the Belgian Development Agency, Enabel and started constructions in 2014.

"The first phase of the hospital is done and it cost Euros 8 million (Rwf9 billion), now the hospital has a capacity of 120 beds and is fully operational and we started receiving patients including inmates from Mageragere prison," Ngamije said.

The expansion, which is set to begin soon, is expected to add another 180 beds and add more medical facilities like pharmacies, laboratories and operating theatres.

Minister of Health Dr Daniel Ngamije and the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Sophiè Wilmes tour Nyarugenge District Hospital. / Craish Bahizi

"In two or three years we plan to move CHUK to Masaka and this will be the main hospital in this district, that is why we need it expanded because it will be accommodating many patients" he said.

Ngamije added that with the cooperation of Belgium they will start construction works next year, adding that the City of Kigali will provide 2.4 hectares for the hospital expansions.

On her part, Minister Wilmes commended the efforts that the Government of Rwanda has put in making the hospital modern and at the same time sensitive to environmental conservation.

"We have already drafted agreements for the expansion in the near future and there is no doubt that Belgium will keep supporting Rwanda in the construction and other areas as well.

"Relations between Rwanda and Belgium are very important to us, and this hospital is proof of the good relationship we have, and we will continue to collaborate with Rwanda as we have in the past years" she added.

Wilmes was in Rwanda for the just-concluded African Union-European Union Summit which brought together foreign ministers from both continents.

