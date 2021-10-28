Rwanda: Mugisha to Race in Tour Du Faso

Rwandan cyclist Moise Mugisha is in Burkina Faso where he will participate in the 33rd Tour du Faso which runs from October 29 to November 7.

Mugisha will race alongside his teammates from Pro touch pro cycling team, an elite continental cycling team based in South Africa.

In the 32nd Tour du Faso, Moise Mugisha took the lead and spent 3 day with the yellow jersey.

The other Rwandan that will participate in the race is Samuel Mugisha.

"Rwandan teams won't take part in the race because they were not invited. Moise Mugisha and Samuel Mugisha will race in the tour for their respective clubs, Emmauel Murenzi, Technical Director in the national cycling federation said.

Rwandan cyclists who have participated in the previous Tour du Faso races are; Moise Mugisha, Samuel Mugisha, Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo and Didier Munyaneza;.

Olivier Tugirimana will be in the mechanical team of the Pro touch team during the Tour du Faso 2021 race.

Tour du Faso is one of the most competitive races in Africa.

The 2021 Tour du Faso has 10 stages. The first one is a 128km distance from Banfora to Bobo-Dioulasso and the last stage will be from Kombisirri to Ouagadougou with a distance of 129.5 km.