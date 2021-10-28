Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Cabinet Member, Dismisses Forestry Boss

27 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Liesse Niwe

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday October 27 made new appointments in senior government positions.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, Assumpta Ingabire was named the state minister in charge of social affairs and social protection in the Ministry of Local Government.

Ingabire replaces Ignatienne Nyirarukundo who was appointed as senior advisor in charge of social protection programme in the Office of Prime Minister.

Nyirarukundo has been in cabinet since 2019, prior to that she was a member of parliament.

Ingabire was the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion since October 2019, prior to that she had served in similar capacity at the Ministry of Local Government.

Meanwhile, another statement issued Wednesday evening by the Prime Minister indicated that Jean Pierre Mugabo had been dismissed as Director-General of Rwanda Forestry Authority (RFA), a position he held since January 2020.

Spridio Nshimiyimana will effectively replace Mugabo in acting capacity, according to the statement signed by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente.

Nshimiyimana has been working as Forest Management Division Manager in the same institution since April 2021.

