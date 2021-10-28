Kenya: President Kenyatta to Officiate KRA Taxpayers Day on October 29

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta will Friday officiate the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) taxpayers day which seeks to recognize and celebrate tax-compliant businesses and individuals.

The virtual event will also see various taxpayers at the event be celebrated for their resilience, dedication, and compliance.

In order for one to be recognized by the taxman, they must be tax compliant, registered on iTax, and must adhere to timely filling through the iTax/Simba/iCMS systems.

"Those in Customs and Border Control for instance must have no pending issues with KRA, have tax compliant directors, and adhere to criteria in their categories such as regular filing, consistent exports/imports with no Customs offenses," KRA said.

The Deputy Commissioner, Marketing and Communication Grace Wandera said that KRA is keen to ensure efficient trade facilitation, enhanced dispute resolution processes, and stakeholder engagements, among other efforts.

"This year's taxpayers' day will also be an occasion to articulate our focus on a collaborative approach to revenue administration," said Wandera.

The Taxpayers' Day marks the end of the Taxpayers Month usually set for October every year that seeks to honor and appreciate taxpayers for their valuable contribution towards revenue collection.

The 2021 Taxpayers' Month theme 'Pamoja Twaweza,' highlights the collective role and contribution of both taxpayers and KRA towards the socio-economic environment.

Under KRA's 8th Corporate Plan, it is expected that the exchequer revenue will rise from KShs. 1.76 trillion in 2021/22 to KShs. 2.5 trillion in 2023/24.

KRA surpassed its revenue target for FY 2021/21 with a Shs 1.669 Trillion collection, it also reported that it had surpassed its 2021/22 Q1 revenue target by Sh 14 bn.