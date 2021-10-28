Kenya: Safaricom's Stephen Chege Named Vodacom Group Senior Boss

27 October 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Fatiha Shabir

Nairobi — Safaricom chief corporate affairs officer, Stephen Chege, has been appointed Vodacom Group Chief external affairs, effective from November 15.

The announcement was made by Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa.

"I am pleased to announce that Stephen Chege our Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, has been appointed as Vodacom Group Chief External Affairs Officer, reporting to Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub effective November 15 2021," Ndegwa said.

Chege would begin his new role at the Vodacom headquarters in Johannesburg and is set to discharge all his functions at Safaricom offices.

He would oversee the Vodacom market of South Africa Tanzania, The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mozambique, Lesotho and Vodafone Ghana.

His new position would also put him in charge of the Group Regulatory, External and Corporate Affairs, Public Policy and Communication strategy.

"Steve will be responsible for Media Relationships, Group Corporate Social Investments (CSI) and sustainability. Please join me in wishing Steve all the best as he takes up his new role," he added.

Chege has vast experience in the telecommunication industry, spanning 14 years in different organizations, including Vodafone Group UK.

He first joined Safaricom in 2006 asan In-House Counsel, rising over the years to hold the position of Senior Manager, Public Policy & Market Regulation until 2011 when he was appointed Head of Regulatory and Public Policy. In 2015, he was appointedthe Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

"He has had a distinguished and successful career guiding Safaricom's position in legal, competition, regulatory and reputation matters, developing industry policy, positioning Safaricom as a Purpose led organization and making a significant contribution to the success of Safaricom," Ndegwa said.

