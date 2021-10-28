Kenya: Nyeri Water Company Waives Sh100 Million Arrears to Cushion Locals

27 October 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — Nyeri Water and Sewerage Company has banned the disconnection of all domestic water consumers.

The company said this is due to the harsh economic times occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic that has affected households' income.

The company said it will also waiver more than Sh100 million arrears owed to it by consumers during covid-19 pandemic duration.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the company's Board Chairman Patrick Munuhe said that instead of disconnecting water, the company will embark on a relationship management approach for debt recovery.

"We have realized that many of our consumers are unable to pay (bills) due to constraints arising from covid-19, instead of disconnecting we will use a relationship approach where we will negotiate with our clients on how best to settle bills," she said.

Munuhe said that so far the company will waive arrears accrued by customers to the tune of Sh100 million after negotiating with the county government who are the owners of the company.

