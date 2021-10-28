Kenya: Jamaican Reggae Artiste Etana to Perform at Pamoja Festival

Nairobi — Jamaican Reggae artiste Shauna McKenzie popularly known by her stage name Etana will perform this weekend at the Waterfront in Nairobi this weekend.

Etana said on Wednesday that she is ready to stage the best performance to awaken the entertainment industry with the Pamoja Festival.

She said she was elated to hear that apart from watching her performance at the Pamoja Festival, participants mainly the youth will have a chance to display their products for sale.

The "Love Song" hitmaker will be the major headliner for the Pamoja Live concert.

Her visit to Nairobi city is the first major arrival and performance by an international celebrity in Kenya since March, 2020 when the Country was hit by the Covid- 19 pandemic that occassioned lockdowns and a night curfew that was only lifted last week.

Ahead of the her performance, Etana paid a courtesy call to Nairobi County Deputy Governor and Acting Governor, Ann Kananu on Wednesday.

During the visit, Kananu and Etana discussed a wide range of issues, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

"Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Nairobi which is also known as the Green City in the sun continues to be a magnet for International Celebrities because of its friendly people, rich culture, national parks as well as being a major commercial, transport and communications hub of Africa," Kananu said.

She said the Pamoja Live Concert will promote the youth businesses: flea markets and local vendors will be able to market and sell their products during the duration of the event.

Kananu hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for lifting the curfew and providing a platform for youth businesses to thrive and called upon Nairobi residents to ensure they are vaccinated against Covid 19.