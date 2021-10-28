Kenya: Bizzare! Swarm of Bees Attack Mount Woman's Hand in Machakos

27 October 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Machakos — Business at Machakos Bus park came to a standstill on Tuesday after a swarm of bees mounted on a lady's hand.

The bees mounted on the unidentified lady's hand for an hour with residents surrounding her to witness the bizarre incident.

Witnesses said the middle-aged woman from Kitui County was waiting to board a vehicle when the bees attacked her.

Efforts to chase the bees were fruitless even as she screamed uncontrollably.

Witnesses said she had a bag containing an unknown amount of foreign currency, passport and men's clothes.

There was varied speculation on the cause of the incident that occurred in the region where some believe in superstition.

