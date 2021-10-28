Sudan: World Bank Group Paused All Disbursements to Sudan on Monday

press release

Washington — Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass issued the following statement on Sudan:

“I am greatly concerned by recent events in Sudan, and I fear the dramatic impact this can have on the country’s social and economic recovery and development. In recent weeks, I visited Khartoum to meet with Sudanese authorities, including Prime Minister Hamdok and Chairman al-Burhan, and discussed the country’s economic and social transformation. I heard a clear commitment of all parties to work together toward a more prosperous future for the Sudanese people following 30 years of authoritarian rule and disengagement from the international community.

The World Bank Group has been a close partner of Sudan, working alongside other development partners to establish the Sudan Family Support Program and support the country’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Sudan was embarking on an ambitious package of economic reforms, which paved the way for the country’s arrears clearance as it became eligible for debt relief under the HIPC initiative.

The World Bank Group paused disbursements in all of its operations in Sudan on Monday and it has stopped processing any new operations as we closely monitor and assess the situation. We hope that peace and the integrity of the transition process will be restored, so that Sudan can restart its path of economic development and can take its rightful place in the international financial community.”