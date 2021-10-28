Ghana: Smile Train Officially Begins Construction of U.S.$2 Million CLC in Africa

Smile Train, world's largest cleft charity organisation, has revealed that it has officially began the construction of the first Cleft Leadership Centre (CLC) in Africa, worth $2 million.

This was revealed recently in a statement signed by the organisation's spokesperson in Africa, Emily Manjeru, after a ground-breaking ceremony held at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Ghana.

According to the statement, the centre's construction, which is said to be completed by 2023, follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministry of Health, Ghana, Smile Train, KATH, and Ghana Cleft Foundation.

The statement also revealed that the building architectural design which is symbolic of a cleft will receive $2 million investment from Smile Train for the construction and equipping of the facilities.

Speaking more about the center, the Chief Programs Officer at Smile Train, Erin Stieber said the CLC will serve as the centre of excellence in Africa for the provision of Comprehensive Cleft Care and Referral Center for complex cleft/craniofacial treatment providing a holistic, team-centered model of care that encompasses surgery, speech therapy, nutritional support, orthodontics and more.

Also speaking, Smile Train Vice-President and Regional Director for Africa, Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi noted that the ceremony which coincided with the World Smile Day celebrations, was an investment towards quality healthcare for cleft patients, and also targeted at strengthening Africa's health systems.

"The CLC is a good demonstration of the key role partnerships play in advancing safe and high-quality Cleft care in Africa. The facility will not only benefit Ghana but the rest of Africa.

"To reach the underserved communities together, we will continue to forge ways of ensuring that the promise and spirit of UHC leave no one is fulfilled," she said.

She also expressed hope that the CLC would realise the dreams of many patients in need of smiles "as we bring the best cleft care closer to their doorsteps".

The statement equally revealed that the centre will be led by qualified African cleft care providers with opportunities for hands-on training for Africans and observership.

"Technology will be deployed for local and distant delivery of educational content with collaboration with global experts in Cleft ecosystem.

"Ghana Cleft Foundation (CGF), which has partnered Smile Train since 2009 will support in the development of the curriculum."