Nigeria: COP26 - Nigeria Asks Developed Countries to Honour Pledge of $100bn On Climate Support

Nigeria has asked developed countries to honour the pledge of $100 billion annually to support climate action in developing countries.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja on the position Nigeria would be presenting at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) holding in Glasgow between 31 October-12 November 2021, co-hosted by United Kingdom and Italy, the Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor said: "We require the developed countries to honour the word given made back in 2009 of mobilizing $100 billion per year by 2020 to support climate action in developing countries."

Ikeazor while lamenting that developing countries especially those on the Africa continent bear the brunt of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission, noted that: "Recent announcements, including President Joe Biden's pledge to double US climate finance, have brought developed countries closer to honoring the pledge."

She however said more needed to be done to restore credibility and strengthen trust between developing and developed nations.

Ikeazor noted that "considering that Africa is at the receiving end of climate change impacts, our focus will be to strengthen our ability to adapt to climate change impacts.

"Also, another important element for discussion at COP26, is the question of how to deal with economic and non-economic harms caused by climate change impacts which cannot be avoided through adaptation or mitigation, known as 'loss and damage'. As we look towards the firming up of increased finance for adaptation, we also look forward for progress in the operationalization of the Paris Agreement's 'Global Goal on Adaptation'.

She disclosed that: "The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland, His Excellency Boris Johnson has invited Heads of States and Government to participate in the World Leaders Summit (WSL) and High Level segment scheduled for Monday 1st and Tuesday 2nd November 2021, during which the World leaders will have the opportunity to make national statements.

"HE President Muhammadu Buhari will be attending the WLS and will read Nigeria's Statement at the event. Mr President is to attend alongside a high-powered delegation consisting of some State Governors, Ministers and other select government functionaries."

She noted that: "Climate change will transform the way we live, causing water shortages and making it harder to produce food. Some regions could become dangerously hot and others uninhabitable because of rising sea levels. Extreme weather events - like heatwaves, downpours and storms - will become more frequent and intense, threatening lives and livelihoods. People in poorer countries, which are least able to adapt, will suffer most. The past decade was the warmest on record, and governments agree urgent collective action is needed."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister said Nigeria has on hand negotiators who would assist the country in getting good deals.

She said: "The UNFCCC negotiations provide a forum through which all parties openly communicate their interest and challenges on climate change issues and then reach consensuses on how to move forward. A country party delegation consisting of one or more officials empowered to represent and negotiate on behalf of their government.

"Based on the tradition of the United Nations, Parties are organized into five regional groups, mainly for the purposes of electing the Bureau, namely:

African States, Asian States, Eastern European States, Latin American and the Caribbean States, and the Western European and Other States (Australia, Canada, Iceland, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the United States of America). Developing country Parties generally work through the Group of 77 to establish common negotiating positions through the African Group of Negotiators (African Group) which Nigeria belongs to."