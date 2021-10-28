Nigeria: MultiChoice Appeals Tax Tribunal's Ruling

28 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)

MultChoice Africa Holdings (MAH), the parent company of MultiChoice Nigeria, has rejected Tuesday's ruling of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT), which dismissed its appeal against the $342 million Value Added Tax (VAT) bill slapped on it by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The company, made its position known in a statement yesterday. It also stated that it would lodge an appeal against the ruling at the Federal High Court, adding that the TAT ruling was based on technicality rather than the merits of the case.

"MAH respectfully disagrees with the ruling, which was based on a technicality rather than the merits of the case. Therefore, we will be lodging an appeal at the Federal High Court against the ruling.

"This tax appeal is a separate and distinct matter from the appeal launched by MultiChoice Nigeria (MCN), in which the TAT found in MCN's favour last week, allowing it to proceed with that appeal," the company stated

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X