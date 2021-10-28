Tanzania: 'Promote Inward, Outward Investments'

TANZANIAN business persons have requested the government to support them in promoting both inward and outward investments, saying the move will provide rewards to the country that is rich in raw materials.

They argued that Tanzanians are capable of putting up investment ventures outside the country, where they will capitalise in available raw materials in Tanzania to produce and supply various products.

Chairman of Amimza Coffee Products of Tanzania, Mr Amir Esmail said time has come for more Tanzanian business people to get access to invest outside the country, especially in Europe.

Mr Esmail made the call during a brief sum up of Tanzania's participation at the just concluded Turkey-Africa Economic Business Forum (TAEBF) at Istanbul Convention Centre (ICC) in Istanbul, Turkey. The briefing was chaired by the Minister for Industry and Trade, Prof Kitila Mkumbo.

Mr Esmail said Tanzanian business people are capable of investing in Turkey, including in coffee products from Tanzania, without distorting its originality.

"When we come to attend forums of this nature, it is equally important for the government to seek opportunities for outward investments, to enable Tanzanians invest abroad ... it can be done," he said.

He specifically said his company which started way back in 1994, the time when it was selling green beans before venturing into producing premium instant coffee, was capable of setting up ventures in Turkey.

"In 2015 our new instant coffee factory was completed, and today, it is the largest instant coffee plant in East and Central Africa... we want to extend our wings to Europe, starting with Turkey. I would wish to get a warehouse here because Turkey is advanced in areas of technology. They have machines and spare parts, we can bring our products here and process them from here," he told the minister.

He added; "Tell them to help Tanzanians to get access to invest in Turkey. We are capable of investing here by producing Tanzania instant coffee, labelled as Tanzanian brand and supply it world-wide," Esmail said.

Coffee in Tanzania is grown by over 450,000 farmers. Arabica beans are grown on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro and in several other parts of the country, while Robusta is grown in the western part of the country along Lake Victoria.

Tanzania coffee beans are of world-grade quality and create the distinctive taste in many of the instant coffee products that are drunk from Dubai to Dubrovnik.

Another entrepreneur Kenneth Woiso, who is the Managing Director of Woiso Original Products Company, said that attending the forum was yet another eye opener for him.

"We've learnt pretty a good lesson here, we have secured several deals with Turkish business people and those from other nations," he said.

He suggested that the government must throw its weight to support Small Industries Development Organization (SIDO), for it to effectively function and help entrepreneurs produce quality products. He said some products made in Tanzania are poorly finished hence fail to attract buyers.

Woiso was among 100 business persons from Tanzania, who were supported by CRDB Bank in collaboration with Go Extra Mile Safaris to attend the forum.

He opened up on his success story, saying his company has managed to add value in leather products, by producing quality shoes and other products for imports and exports.

Rehema Mwanisongola, importer and exporter of agricultural equipment said she has made several deals to expend her business. She lauded the government, CRDB Banka and Go Extra Mile Safaris for massive support.

"Tanzanian entrepreneurs are making good strides and in fact, we are here to seek partnership with Turkish business people, who have advanced in technology, skills and scope of the market. Our objective is keep growing. We have leant new ideas and on new technologies and this will significantly help our businesses to grow," she said.

On his part, Minister Mkumbo called upon the business persons to make good use of the opportunities and lessons gained from their counterparts who are advanced, especially in technology for them to grow their businesses.

"I hope that you have taken advantage of this opportunity to learn and create a network so that when you return home, the business you run will go extra mile and by doing so, the government also benefits through tax collections," Prof Mkumbo said.

He also lauded the CRDB's initiative, showering praise to the lender, saying the safari came at the right time.

CRDB's Head of Business Banking, Toyi Ruvumbagu, said that the lender continued to show its readiness to support the industrial and commercial sector and this trip is of great benefit to businesses and the country as a whole.

"The safari apart from continuing to strengthen trade ties between our two countries is also of great benefit to our traders who in addition to attending trade fairs will also have the opportunity to visit various factories in Turkey," Ruvumbagu said.

The CRDB provided a soft and friendly loan to the traders to enable them to participate in the forum without affecting the business cash flow.

Go Extra Mile Safaris, Managing Director, Diana Gasper, thanked the government and CRDB for cooperating with them in organising the safari which was important for Tanzanian business people.

"We are very grateful to the government and CRDB for cooperating with us in organising the safari for our Tanzanian business persons who desperately need such opportunities to learn and expand marketing opportunities outside of our borders," Ms Diana said.