Tanzania: Govt Vows Support of ICT Tools Use in Teaching

THE government has insisted that it will continue to support use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) tools in teaching and learning among public primary and secondary schools pupils in the country to raise academic performance.

The Minister for Information, Communications and Information Technology, Dr Ashatu Kijaji made the remarks in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, while closing an ICT weeklong training course to 240 teachers from different secondary schools, which took place at the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT)

"Use of ICT will simplify teaching and learning through various techniques such as changing the use of chalk to using projectors. It also supports pupils to participate in classrooms virtually, using computers connected to the internet. This is vital, especially in times of challenges such as the outbreak of viral diseases like Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

The minister added that the initiative will also lead to efficient use of ICT equipment, to digitise learning, which have been lagging behind in many government owned schools.

She added that the government also aims to ensure that the use of ICT to deliver knowledge must be emphasized at all levels of learning, as it is the main catalyst for economic development and for social change around the world.

"I have been informed that this training has been provided in theory and practical modes, which enables participants to gain skills from practical learning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is my hope that the knowledge gained here will obviously, reduce the cost of ICT equipment maintenance to your secondary schools and therefore, let them to be accessed by pupils for better results," Dr Kijaji said.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF), Ms Justina Mashiba informed the minister that such initiatives were aiming at eliminating tedious nesses and reducing costs of running ICT tools in secondary schools.

"These initiatives started in the year 2016 and this intake has involved teachers from different secondary schools in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar," she said.

DIT Principal Prof Preksedis Ndomba said that the training was issued by qualified instructors using modern tools to ensure that participants are well qualified to spread such knowledge to secondary school students who are future college applicants.

"We believe they will be qualified not only to teach in their respective schools but also to solve challenges faced in the society surrounding them," Prof Ndomba said.