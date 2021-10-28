Tanzania: Water Project to Relieve 74,000 Villagers

ABOUT 74,000 residents may breathe a sigh of relief following construction of a water project worth 3.1bn/-, whose work has reached 90 per cent completion.

The water project is executed at Kamwanda village along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika at Kirando Ward, Nkasi District in Rukwa region.

The Sumbawanga Urban Water Supply Authority (Suwasa) Managing Director, Engineer Gibon Nzowa said the water project is meant to provide safe and clean water to the citizens.

"Upon completion of the water project, at least 74,482 from seven villages of Kamwanda, Mtakuja, Kikwajuni, Itete, Chongakatete, Shaurimoyo and Isesa will be supplied with safe and clean water," he said.

Eng Nzowa was briefing the Regional Commissioner (RC), Joseph Mkirikiti over the progress of the water project.

The RC is in a four-day working tour in Nkasi and Kalambo district to inspect and satisfy himself over the execution of various development projects undertaken in the region.

"The execution of the project has now reached 90 percent, and it involves the construction of a water tank with a capacity of handling one million liters of the precious liquid and laying water pipes covering 26.8 kilometers" disclosed the RC.

On his part, the RC urged residents to refrain from vandalizing the water infrastructures as millions of taxpayers' money has been spent on it.

The Kirando Ward Councilor, Kakuli Seba lauded the efforts made by the sixth phase administration to ensure water supply has been brought closer to the people.