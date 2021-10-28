Tanzania: Zanzibar Minister Tasks Zrb On Effective Tax Collection

THE Minister of State, President's Office (Finance and Planning) Mr Jamali Kassim Ali, has directed the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) to put in place a special system that will ensure tax is paid in time and the collected revenue remains in safe hands.

Mr Ali issued the directives when speaking to journalists after making a tour of some government institutions under his office. He said the system would significantly help them collect taxes on time from everyone who is required to pay taxes.

"It is a fact that for the past three months, tax collection has not been good, so I have instructed ZRB to ensure that they put in place systems that ensures every targeted taxpayer pays taxes," he said.

The Minister also called on the revenue board to have Tax collection targets where every staff member is required to meet them, as he urged them to further strengthen the use of ICT systems where it will significantly help promote revenue collection.

"Tax collection is more than just collecting, I have also asked ZRB to ensure they manage the work with integrity and patriotism so that taxes are collected as required," he explained.

In another development, the Minister instructed all institutions in charge of importation and storage of fuel at Zanzibar's depot to put in place a single system of getting information that should be shared among all institutions.

"TRA, ZRB, ZURA, ZBS and other institutions have to work collectively to avoid cheating," he said, as the Commissioner of ZRB, Mr Salum Yussuf Ali said that he will ensure all the directives issued by the Minister are complied with to increase the efficiency of tax collection.

The Public Relations and Customer Care Manager, Mr Shaaban Yahya Ramadhan explained that the deterioration of tax collection is due to the decline in importation and tourists into the country in the past months.