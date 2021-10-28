Tanzania: Team to Write Draft National Action Plan

THE task force for drafting the National Action Plan (NAP) on women Peace and Security is meeting for three days in the country's capital, Dodoma to come up with the practical document that details the actions the government will take in meeting its obligations set by the United Nations.

Permanent Secretary (PS) in the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr John Jingu, opened the meeting yesterday, expressing optimism that the team will come up with the best document which will meet the obligations under the eight UN security Council Women Peace and security resolutions to ensure these commitments are translated into concrete policies and programmes.

NAP provides an opportunity for national stakeholders to identify priorities, determine responsibilities, allocate resources and initiate strategic actions within a defined timeframe to deliver policies and programmes that respond to the needs and priorities of conflict-affected women.

Speaking at the meeting that was organised by UN Women Tanzania, Dr Jingu said the envisaged draft was important in the country because experience shows that in any conflict women and girls are the most affected, adding that participation of women in conflict management was important.

"As part of the international community we are obliged to honour the UN security Council's resolutions and the ministry of health in both sides of the union will collaborate to ensure that the much awaited draft is the best compared to other countries," he said adding that even other countries should come to learn from Tanzania.

Speaking at the occasion, UN Women Regional Advisor on Women, Peace and Security, Jebbeh Foster thanked the government for preparing the national action plan under the leadership of the Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation (MNF).

She said the plan would help women, girls and other marginalised groups in Tanzania. "I want to assure you that the United Nations is committed to supporting this process as well as implementation of the plan," she noted.

Earlier, MNF Executive Director, Joseph Butiku said since independence Tanzania had enjoyed peace and security insisting that everybody deserve to enjoy all human rights.