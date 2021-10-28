Namibia: Private Sector Urged to Support Communities

CAPRICORN and Lithon foundations are urging more private companies to collaborate towards building a sustainable future for all Namibians.

The two foundations made the call at a donor workshop in Windhoek last Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Marlize Horn, the acting head of the Capricorn Foundation, said: "Corporate social responsibility is a community-engagement concept that a company adopts, which guides it in being socially accountable to itself, its stakeholders and the public. The key is for companies to put their efforts and resources where it matters most."

Presidential advisor on youth matters and enterprise development Daisry Mathias gave an overview of Namibia's social development focus areas, the government's efforts, and the gaps where corporate organisations can get involved to address the needs in the communities.

She pointed out areas such as education, infrastructure, sanitation, feeding programmes at schools and nutrition where the corporate world could help with food needs in the country, as child malnutrition is too high.

"I urge every private sector representative that is in the room to consider a regional approach so that you can champion a region or a community at a time," Mathias said.

Earlier this year, these two foundations hosted another donor workshop. They presented an informative, online capacity-building workshop for non-governmental organisation (NGO) representatives, discussing the ever-changing environment of non-profit organisations in Namibia, where they focused on the need for welfare organisations to rethink their strategies to ensure their future sustainability and growth and raise funds for their critical work in the communities.

Last week's workshop took a different approach. It brought together like-minded companies and shared on how companies can be responsible corporate citizens by bringing about positive change where it matters the most.

The event, titled "Get involved in your community", took place in the form of an insightful breakfast, exploring the NGO landscape in Namibia, the needs in the communities, Namibia's social progression focus and how companies can fulfil their role as corporate citizens.

The event was attended by many prominent companies and individuals in the market, all eager to help develop communities.

Various welfare organisations presented their projects and objectives, and a panel of experts from multiple organisations discussed specific problems in the field, including sustainability.

The event concluded with a look at how companies can make a measurable impact in their communities.