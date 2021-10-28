Tanzania: Heslb Explains Discrepancies in Loans Offered to Varsity Students

27 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda, Doreen Parkshard

Dar/Dodoma — The Higher Education Student Loans Board (HESLB) yesterday explained the reasons why loan rates differed among beneficieries emphasizing that all is done based on established criteria and conditions.

The board urged students and their parents and guardians to scrutinise every aspect of the loan application with the view of obtaining the details of the loans extended.

"What makes one get a small amount compared to another depends on the needy levels of the two beneficiaries. A beneficiary may secure over Sh2 million for fees, while another less than that, this is all based on the established criteria," Heslb corporate communications head Omega Ngole told The Citizen yesterday.

In the 2021/22 academic year, the government allocated Sh570 billion to fund 160,000 higher education students with 62,000 being first year students and 98,000 continuing with studies.

As of yesterday, 60,356 first-year students had already been allocated Sh157.3 billion and the board urged those with issue to make use of the appeals window that will open soon.

Concerns have been raised by loan beneficiaries, parents and even some opposition politicians over amount differences in loans released to students.

