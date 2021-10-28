Tanzania: Which Way From Here - Tanzania-IMF Relations

Dar es Salaam — As Tanzania mainland marks 60 years of independence, it is an opportune time to look back at how its freedom has shaped the country's politics and economy and what the prospects for a better future are, analysts say.

In the past six decades Tanzania tried to use its freedom to decide its own policies to the maximum effect. In the first three decades after independence this was possible. And in that way the Arusha Declaration was adopted in February 1967. The declaration introduced socialism and self-reliance policies that inspired millions of people but also repulsed some others domestically and internationally. But as the country's economic problems worsened government officials found that the freedom to choose and implement its policies had serious limitations; that bilateral and multilateral relations had a more controlling effect on which policies Tanzania could implement than previously thought.

Soon after independence, Tanzania joined mandatory institutions such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. These institutions had varying influences on the new nation. The nationalist party, Tanganyika African National Union (Tanu), had cleverly leveraged the UN's influence in the struggle for independence and continued to use the international platform provided by the multilateral body to shape global discourse on anti-colonialism struggles in southern Africa.

Tanzania also joined the Bretton Woods institutions, which had been established, specifically, to help rebuild Europe after the two major European wars (WWI & WWII). The World Bank stepped in immediately to shape policies of the young nation, helping the country craft some economic policy documents, the most important being the first Five Year Plan for Economic and Social Development (1964-1969) and successive five year development plans.

It was relations with the IMF that were the most contentious and have shaped and will shape Tanzania's political and economic systems for a foreseeable future.

Tanzania engagements with the IMF were cordial in the large part of the 1960s and 1970s, according to experts. This was mainly because Tanzania's economy was fairly stable and did not need much financing from the IMF. Historical records show that Tanzania had weathered well crises that happened in the years after independence; the drought and plummeting of global commodity prices of 1965 (with the price of sisal, which was by then Tanzania's biggest single export commodity, falling by 35 per cent), global oil shortage crisis of 1973 and the severe droughts of 1973-75. During this period Tanzania's foreign reserves declined to unprecedented levels, less than a month of imports. The government then accessed IMF funding through the stand-by and the oil facility arrangements in 1974 and 1975. Tanzania accessed the IMF funds during this period without any conditions to change or alter any of its policies. There was no conditionality.