Mauritius: President Roopun Urges Students to Tap Into Their Full Potential

press release

Determination, hard work, sacrifice and dedication are the key factors to succeed and students have to tap into their full potential, stated the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, today, in Rivière du Rempart. He was speaking at a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the Universal College held in the presence of the Rector of the College, Mrs Anjanee Bolakee-Bhowon, staff, students and other personalities.

On the occasion, a souvenir magazine was launched. Shri Hanuman Dube Girdhari received the Rohit Bolakee Distinction award for his contribution at the educational and social level. A prize giving ceremony was also held for students who have excelled in the Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams.

In his address, President Roopun congratulated the management, staff and students for achieving this major milestone, the diamond jubilee of the institution. He seized the opportunity to pay tribute to the founding father of the school, Late Mr Rohit Bolakee who had a vision in 1961 to provide education to vulnerable children of the locality.

The President also dwelt on various governmental measures in line to enhancing the lives of students and appealed to them to make optimum use of facilities put at their avail. He noted that the COVID-19 has impacted on students' lives and commended their efforts with a 90% pass rate at HSC level.

He also spoke of emerging technologies in a technologically-driven era and encouraged students to believe in their abilities so as to overcome odds and thus achieve goals. President Roopun extended his best wishes for a successful future of the College.

For her part, the Rector expressed gratitude to her teaching and non-teaching staff for their commitment in the proper functioning of the College throughout the years. Founded in 1961, she indicated, the College has been driven to offer quality education with a holistic approach while leaving no child behind. The aim remains to endeavour to inspire and empower students and thrive more in the future, she added.