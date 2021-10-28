Mauritius: President Roopun Urges Students to Tap Into Their Full Potential

27 October 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Determination, hard work, sacrifice and dedication are the key factors to succeed and students have to tap into their full potential, stated the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, today, in Rivière du Rempart. He was speaking at a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the Universal College held in the presence of the Rector of the College, Mrs Anjanee Bolakee-Bhowon, staff, students and other personalities.

On the occasion, a souvenir magazine was launched. Shri Hanuman Dube Girdhari received the Rohit Bolakee Distinction award for his contribution at the educational and social level. A prize giving ceremony was also held for students who have excelled in the Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams.

In his address, President Roopun congratulated the management, staff and students for achieving this major milestone, the diamond jubilee of the institution. He seized the opportunity to pay tribute to the founding father of the school, Late Mr Rohit Bolakee who had a vision in 1961 to provide education to vulnerable children of the locality.

The President also dwelt on various governmental measures in line to enhancing the lives of students and appealed to them to make optimum use of facilities put at their avail. He noted that the COVID-19 has impacted on students' lives and commended their efforts with a 90% pass rate at HSC level.

He also spoke of emerging technologies in a technologically-driven era and encouraged students to believe in their abilities so as to overcome odds and thus achieve goals. President Roopun extended his best wishes for a successful future of the College.

For her part, the Rector expressed gratitude to her teaching and non-teaching staff for their commitment in the proper functioning of the College throughout the years. Founded in 1961, she indicated, the College has been driven to offer quality education with a holistic approach while leaving no child behind. The aim remains to endeavour to inspire and empower students and thrive more in the future, she added.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X