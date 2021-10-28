Africa: Who Will Be Crowned African Social Star of 2021 at This Year's People's Choice Awards

press release

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer’s global, multi-platform brand dedicated to all things pop culture – today announced that voting is open for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, celebrating all forms of entertainment and chosen entirely by the fans.

E! is engaging fans worldwide to vote in 40 categories across TV, music, movies and pop culture. The voting window will begin 27 October and run through 17 November, on http://www.votepca.com/af or Twitter.

For the third time in the history of the ceremony, the People's Choice Awards has once again opened a category dedicated to Africa – African Social Star of 2021 – with eight contenders in the running. Last year, Elsa Majimbo scooped up the sought-after title of African Social Star of 2020, whilst Bonang Matheba was voted the African Influencer of the Year in 2019.

In the race to be crowned the African Social Star of 2021 from South Africa is YouTube sensation and LGBTQ activist Lasizwe Dambuza; actress, musician and entrepreneur Boity Thulo; make-up artist and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase and TikTok sensation Witney Ramabulana. Nominated from across the continent are Nigerian rapper and actor Falz; Kenyan TikTok star Azziad Nasenya; Zimbabwean comedian Tyra Chikocho AKA Madam Boss and self-empowerment advocate Sofiyat Ibrahim AKA The Odditty from Nigeria.

Speaking about their nominations:

Boity Thulo said, “Receiving this nomination is honestly a dream come true! I feel so honoured that the work that I do is being celebrated on such a massive platform. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!”

Witney Ramabulana said, “I am so honoured to be part of something this big. Just being recognised is the highlight of my life. I am so grateful and I will continue inspiring young girls out there to be a better version of themselves and be confident in their own skin. Anything is possible.”

The Odditty said, “In the infamous words of Chizi Duru, YOU CANNOT TALK TO ME ANYHOW! I am so honoured to be nominated for this award and dedicate this to everyone who has fought so hard to be unapologetically who they are. WE DID IT!”

Lasizwe Dambuza said, “This nomination is not for me, it’s for the fans - it’s for the sweeries! Finally the sweeries can come together and do what they do best, they can do the most. This nomination is for my fans and only my fans.”

Tyra Chikocho said, “Thank you for the nomination and what a surprise to my team and myself. I would like to express my genuine happiness for receiving this nomination. 2020 and 2021 have not been easy as the world over people have been dying due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All we (the Madam Boss team) wish for is life and a quick recovery to anyone affected. Being nominated for such a prestigious award means a lot and we are excited and grateful. If I win, I win together with my fans and those we have associated with.”

Azziad Nasenya said, “I'm excited and honoured for my nomination. This goes out to the dreamers... you're never too young to start working on your dreams.”

Falz said, "It’s a great honour to be nominated for this award, and I am really excited that the good people at E! considered me for this. I have always considered social media a place where I can have fun, connect with people from different parts of the globe and most importantly, effect social change. I am proud of the changes we’ve been able to effect in the past year in Nigeria and how we’ve spoken truth to power. We couldn’t have done it without crowdsourcing ideas on social media and working together as one. I am really proud of that as well as this nomination."

Mihlali Ndamase said, “It’s truly a fortunate moment for me to be nominated for this award on such a prestigious platform. Hopefully we’ll take this one home, it isn’t for me alone but for other creatives that need to fight for recognition and respect in the entertainment space.”

The official voting window is from 27 October to 17 November. Fans can vote up to 25 times per day, per category, per method (voting website and Twitter).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On 9 November, the votes will count as double, equalling up to a maximum of 50 votes per category, per voting method. For Twitter votes: posts must be public to count. Posts count as a vote if the category hashtag (#AfricanSocialStar) and a corresponding nominee hashtag are used together in the same post. For example:

Check it out! I voted for #NomineeName as #AfricanSocialStar at the People’s Choice Awards! #PCAs

The nominee hashtags are: #Lasizwe, #MadamBoss, #AzziadNasenya, #WitneyRamabulana, #MihlaliNdamase, #Falz, #TheOdditty and #Boity.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast on Tuesday 7 December, starting with 2021 People’s Choice Awards: Live From E! at 02:00am CAT and the ceremony at 04:00am CAT. The ceremony will be repeated the following day on Wednesday 8 December at 8pm CAT. Only on E! (DStv Channel 124).

Follow @eonline.africa (TikTok), @EOnlineAFRICA (Instagram) and @EEntertainmentAF (Facebook) for all the latest news and exclusive content.