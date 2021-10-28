South Africa: Cell C Piggybacks On MTN and Vodacom Networks While Shifting to a Trimmed-Down Business Model

analysis

While mobile operators argue about the withdrawal of spectrum and the terms of an endlessly delayed spectrum auction, Cell C is trying to position itself for the 5G era.

South Africa's smallest mobile operator, Cell C, is progressing with its strategy of migrating its business from a capital-heavy build, own and operate model to a capital lite model that sees it lease the infrastructure it uses.

The strategy has another year until it is fully executed, but green shoots may be evident in its earnings for the six months to June 2021.

The mobile operator, in which Blue Label Telecoms owns a 45% stake, reported a 7% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, despite a 5% decrease in revenue. This was largely thanks to significant cuts to operating expenditure (including network, commercial and administrative), which have decreased by 25% when compared with the same period last year.

The R5-billion impairment swallowed last year saw depreciation and amortisation decrease by 59% to R587-million during the current year, ultimately supporting profit before tax, which increased to a hopeful R148-million, from the R7.6-billion loss reported last year.

"We are making good progress transitioning to the new business model, which has...