Madagascar: Climate Crisis - One Million People Face Famine in Madagascar, Reports Amnesty International

Amnesty International, in a new report on southern Madagascar, has showcased how the effects of the climate crisis disproportionately affect less developed countries.

Just ahead of the UN climate change conference COP26, human rights organisation Amnesty International called for global leaders to urgently address the climate crisis and protect countries most vulnerable to its effects, demonstrating its urgency by reporting how southern Madagascar is experiencing the worst drought in more than 40 years, with over one million people on the brink of famine.

Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said: "Madagascar is on the frontline of the climate crisis. For one million people, it means a drought of catastrophic proportions, and violations of their rights to life, health, food and water. It could mean dying of starvation. This is happening now."

In its report released on Wednesday, "It will be too late to help us once we are dead", Amnesty documented the human rights impact of climate change and highlighted how those who are least responsible for climate change are disproportionately affected by its impacts.

The south of Madagascar has experienced four consecutive droughts, the latest occurring from November 2020 to January 2021, and has experienced below-average rainfall for...