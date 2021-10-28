South Africa: Hope or Hopelessness? The Factors Influencing South Africa's Political Near Future

27 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

While the short-term focus of most of our politicians is naturally aimed at the local elections and the outcomes they may bring, a growing set of trends is becoming apparent. They may well shape, or even define, our future over the medium term.

South Africa's ever-increasing inequality and poverty, the possible resuscitation of Eskom, the renewal process in the ANC, the DA's possible boxing into a tighter ideological space and the growth of smaller parties could have a big impact on our future.

Making predictions is a difficult business, particularly when our politics move so swiftly. That said, certain identifiable dynamics could become very important in the near future.

The first two are obvious: the fact that so many people are so much poorer than they were just two years ago, with its twin sibling, the re-entrenchment of deep inequality.

The consequences of this could be the defining feature of the next five years. Many people are angry, having lost trust in the government and other institutions of democracy, along with a visible weakening of social cohesion.

For many who live in townships, there is a serious risk of the explosion of interpersonal violence. The pandemic has seen the rise...

