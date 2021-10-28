Namibia: Geingob Cup to Continue With Charity Drive

LIKE last year, the Dr Hage Geingob Cup will not take place this year due to Covid-19 and other factors, with the proceeds instead going to a charity drive to aid more than 20 old age homes and maternity shelters throughout the country.

At a press conference for one of the recipients of the charity drive yesterday, the Namibia Children's Home, the main sponsors of the cup pledged their continued support to the tournament, totalling N$3,45 million for this year's charity drive.

Member of the cup organising committee Amos Shiyuka said they will travel throughout Namibia over the next two months to hand over donations.

"We will be visiting 23 old age homes and orphanages across the country, so we will be travelling to Katima Mulilo, Rundu, Nkurenkuru, Ondangwa, Oshakati, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Omaruru, Okahandja, Rehoboth, Keetmanshoop, Tsumeb, Otjiwarongo and Otavi.

"The donations will consist of basic groceries, which we hope will assist these homes for the next three months, while we will also provide some toys and other items," Shiyuka said.

President Geingob thanked the main sponsors - MTC, Namibia Breweries Limited and Bank Windhoek for their financial support, as well as Shiyuka and his committee for their dedication and commitment to the project.

"What we are doing now is more important, because the times we are going through calls for this kind of action - to come to the aid of those who are needy, so I'd like to thank all of you," Geingob said.

Geingob also took aim at the Namibia Football Association, who were represented by their vice president Izak Fredericks, for the continued absence of local football in the country.

"I was asked to intervene in football, but please take note that Fifa does not allow politicians to interfere in sports - we can give money, but we can't interfere. But we are really disappointed and Mr Fredericks, please take it to your colleagues that we would like to see soccer being played again," he said.

John Ekongo of MTC said they would contribute N$1,6 million to the initiative.

"Owing to current factors, not limited to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year a continuation of the charity drive was proposed and as MTC we agreed.

"We are appreciative of the approach by the NFA to once again convert the absence of a football match towards a charity drive - to help the less privileged and needy," he said.

The managing director of Namibia Breweries, Marco Wenk, said they were committed to the upliftment of those in need.

"Although we find ourselves in a similar position as last year, we are not despaired as our continuous support to the Dr Hage Geingob Cup is an affirmation of Namibia Breweries' commitment not only to Namibian football, but also to those in need in Namibia," he said.

"The opportunity to lend a meaningful hand to those in need and to support our communities around the country is testament to how we stand together as a nation in difficult times," he added.

The managing director of Bank Windhoek, Baronice Hans, said their support of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup formed part of their total allocation of N$7 million towards corporate social responsibility.

"I would like to confirm our continued commitment to the Dr Hage Geingob Cup and wish the project team all the best as they distribute and roll out much needed support across the country," Hans said.