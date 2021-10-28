South Africa: Emergency Water Scheme Failures - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Declares Dispute With National Government

analysis

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene as delays with the completion of the Nooitgedacht Water Scheme, which will bring water from the Orange River to the metro, could have disastrous consequences for the city, which is projected to run out of water by December.

Bhanga has vowed that the city will ignore water restrictions from the national department if it does not act expeditiously to complete the emergency water supply scheme.

The western part of the Eastern Cape is currently in the grip of an unprecedented drought.

Bhanga said the metro had declared a dispute with the Department of Water and Sanitation and had requested a response within seven days. He said the city would not hesitate to take legal action if it became impossible to resolve the impasse.

Although it is 96% completed, there is bound to be another delay in the completion of the Nooitgedacht...