Namibia: Geingob to Witness Namibian Defence Force Joint Field Training

28 October 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Victoria Kaapanda

President Hage Geingob will be witnessing the completion and confer order, decorations and medals to deserving Namibian Defence Force (NDF) members at Uulunga-wa-Kolondo in the Oshana region today. The NDF conducted the Joint Field Training exercise codenamed 'Exercise Khan Strike II' in the area of Uulunga-wa-Kolondo.

The exercise, which started on 28 September, is concluding today. Exercise director brigadier general Aktofel Ndengu Nambahu, said the battle group level exercise comprises the components from the Namibian Army, Air Force, Navy and Special Forces.

"Chief of Defence Force (CDF) Air Marshall Martin Pinehas launched the military exercise at Army Battle School (ABS) in Oshivelo," said Nambahu.

Nambahu stated that this is the second phase of Exercise Khan, which was conducted in the mid-2020 at Karibib Air Force shooting range and is part of regular exercises the NDF conducted since independence.

"The main objective of the exercise is to enhance joint training and interoperability within NDF, to evaluate and test combat readiness of troops and equipment, project firework, practice logistic support in the field and appraising combat skills as well as to test officers and troop competencies in conventional warfare," he said. - vkaapanda@nepc.com.na

