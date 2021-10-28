Nigeria: Buhari in Saudi Arabia, Prays for Peace in Nigeria

28 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Buhari and the delegation prayed for the well-being of the nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari continues his visit to Saudi Arabia with a brief stopover at Madinah where he observed his evening prayers and engaged in intense prayers, along with his entourage for the return of peace and security all over Nigeria and the world at large.

The president who had earlier been received at the Prince Muhammad Abdulaziz Airport, Madinah, by the Deputy Governor of the Region, Sa'ud Al-Faisal, spent quality time at the Mosque of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, Islam's second holiest, engaging in prayers and recitation of the Holy Qur'an.

President Buhari and the delegation prayed for the well-being of the nation and its people and for the full restoration of peace and security in Nigeria and around the globe. Prayers for the economy, ravaged by the pandemic to fully recover for the benefit of the nation and its people were also offered.

The president will later on in the evening proceed to Makkah for the performance of the Umrah (lesser Hajj).

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 27, 2021

