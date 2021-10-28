Tanzania: President Samia Awards Plots to Twiga Stars Players

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has awarded Tanzania Soccer women team Twiga Stars players plots of land in the capital city of Dodoma after lifting COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

Speaking at the State House in Dar es Salaam when she was being handed the COSAFA trophy, the Head of State said Twiga Stars deserved the award since they fought for the country's prestige.

Recently Twiga Stars were crowned the COSAFA Cup in South Africa after defeating Malawi 1-0 in the final.

She acknowledged officials of the ministry responsible for sports efforts to honour the ladies but she has decided to award them plots of land which will suit their future.

"I know it will be hard for some of you to live in Dodoma but receive them and we will see what to do in future," the President said.

President Samia said each player received around $100 but it wasn't enough since they have their future too.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa has announced that the National Soccer tournaments, famously known as Taifa Cup will kick off this year.

On the Taifa Cup, Minister Bashungwa said before reaching into the decision, he formed a special committee which finally tabled a plan to return the tourney.

According to him, the Taifa Cup tourney will be part of celebrations of Tanzania's 60 years of independence and will be played every year.

The Minister proposed the tournament to be branded 'Samia Taifa Cup'.