Tanzania: Tma Issues New Rainfall Outlook Up to April 2022

Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a statement which describes evolution of climate systems and rainfall outlook over unimodal areas during November, 2021 to April, 2022.

According to TMA, during the period of November 2021 to April 2022 elevated chance of below normal to normal rains is expected in Kigoma, Tabora, Katavi, Singida, Dodoma, Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya and Iringa regions.

However normal to below normal rains are expected in Njombe, Ruvuma, Lindi, Mtwara and southern part of Morogoro region as follows:-

Onset: 3rd week of November, 2021

Cessation: 2nd week of April,2022 (Kigoma and Tabora regions)

Onset: Between 3rd and 4th week of November, 2021

Cessation: 3rd week of April, 2022

Onset: Between 2nd week and 3rd week of December, 2021

Cessation: 3rd week of April, 2022

Onset : 2nd week of November, 2021

Cessation: 1st week of April 2022 (Southern Morogoro) and 2nd week of April, 2022 (Lindi and Mtwara regions)

Onset: 3rd week of November, 2021

Cessation: 4th week of March, 2022