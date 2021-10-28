Tanzania: Us, Tec Launch 1.3bn/ - Project to Mitigate Covid-19 Impacts

Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has witnessed the launching of 1.3bn/- Pambana na Uviko-19 project which aims at strengthening the capacity of health facilities, health workers, religious leaders and people with disabilities to as a part of mitigation of the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic.

The US through its Agency for International Development (USAID) and Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) the project launched the project in Dar es Salaam, today, Wednesday.

A statement released on Wednesday by US Embassy in Tanzania, the US has provided 550,000 USD (approximately to 1.3bn/-) to TEC for implementation of Pambana na Uviko-19 project.

"The aims to support Tanzania's national response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating procurement of medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, patient monitors, and oxygen concentrators in 12 hospitals in Dar es Salaam, Kagera, Bukoba, Kigoma, Mbeya, Morogoro, Ruvuma, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Singida, Mtwara and Iringa," read part of the statement.

The statement added, Pambana na UVIKO-19 will enhance the skills of health workers to improve COVID-19 patient management and support administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the 12 regions in line with Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender and Children (MOHCDGEC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

After the signing of the deal, TEC stated that the support is coming at the right time as COVID-19 continues to affect the lives of many Tanzanians.

"The investment in vital lifesaving equipment and training of medical staff will strengthen the capacity of TEC hospitals to respond to those who have serious, life threatening COVID-19 symptoms.

"We commend USAID for extending their support to raise awareness on the importance of COVID-19 vaccination in saving people's lives.

"The project will ensure many people are educated and get vaccinated," the Archbishop Jude Thaddaeus Ruwa'ichi of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam said.

Meanwhile U.S Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr Donald Wright said mitigation of the effects of COVID-19 was critical as he insisted: "the best way to address the pandemic is to get the virus controlled before it infects people.

"The widespread administration of vaccines globally is the most effective way of ending the pandemic."

The envoy reaffirmed the U.S government's commitment to mitigate COVID-19 through a coordinated approach and urged those present to get vaccinated and spread the word that vaccines are safe and effective and represent our best hope of defeating COVID-19 both here in Tanzania and globally.

The event was attended by U.S Ambassador to Tanzania, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and the Archbishop of Dar es Salaam Jude Thaddeus Ruwa'ichi.

Others are President of the Episcopal Conference of Tanzania (TEC), Archbishop Gervas Nyaisonga and Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) Secretary General Fr Charles Kitima.