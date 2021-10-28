Zimbabwe: Axia Corp Projected to See Volume Recovery

Specialty retail and distribution group, Axia Corporation, is projected to register volume recovery in the current financial year as consumer spending improves following the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in Zimbabwe.

The country is also expecting increased economic activity across most sectors on the back of eased lockdown restrictions, which adds to improved disposable incomes while the festive season is also traditionally marked by increased spending.

Axia's home furnishings business, TV Sales and Home as well as motor vehicle part retailer Transerv are seen performing above prior year levels.

Already, TV Sales and Home's volumes rose 35 percent in the financial year 2021 (FY21) as the business re-introduced credit sales allowing the company to defend its market share and grow volumes while a large store network was an added advantage for the group.

As such, market watchers have projected improvements in the group's volumes and earnings performance for the current financial year.

"We expect a strong recovery in business activity for TV-Sales and Transerv going into the first half of FY22 as the local lockdown restrictions are eased.

"Consumer spending will be further driven by a consecutive year of above average rainfall that will likely lead to improved consumer earnings," said stockbrokers IH Securities in their earnings review for the group.

Distribution Group Africa (DGA) Malawi and Zimbabwe also concluded major distribution agencies and are expected to make a positive impact on operating profit going into FY22.

IH Securities also noted that management's strategy to take control of the value chain and focus on local products would aid in containing operating costs. As such margins are seen trending lower but most likely not to historical levels.

Revenue is forecasted to increase by 77 percent in FY22 to $32,18 billion. In historical terms, Axia's revenue for FY21 was $18,18 billion, up 397 percent year on year versus annual inflation of 106 percent for the matching period (ended June 2021) on the back of improved volumes.

Earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation is projected to rise by 77 percent to $5,29 billion from $2,99 billion.

Resultantly, IH has forecast Axia's net income attributable to shareholders to rise 68 percent year on year to $2,11 billion.

However, the depreciation of local currencies in Zambia and Malawi remains a cause for concern as they negatively impact the net assets of the consolidated business.

During the previous financial year, DGA -- Region was adversely affected by the devaluing Kwacha, loss of distributorship agency in Zambia as well as shrinking modern trade space in Malawi.

Therefore, consolidated turnover for DGA Zambia and Malawi, in US$ terms, declined by 7 percent over the comparative period while contribution to the ZWL$ top line decreased from 16 percent in FY20 to 14 percent in FY21.

The group is targeted to reach $43,73 on the local bourse, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).