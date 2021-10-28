Zimbabwe: Van De Linde Encouraged By Progress

AS karting is becoming more popular in the country, a number of young drivers are taking up the sport and, among them, is Devin Van De Linde.

His first interaction with the sport when his parents took him to Pole Position Karts early this year.

And, the seven-year-old just developed a huge interest in the sport.

"With the help of Pole Position staff and Mr Kevin Dufty and his son Zac, they got me into the seat of a Kid Mini go-kart.

"Being my first time, in a motorised go-kart, I was a bit afraid and I was encouraged by all to go do a few laps, to give me a chance to get used to the kart, and to see my capabilities.

"In no time at all, I was going around the track, and I enjoyed it very much.

"My parents soon realised the passion I had for motorsport.

"I went to my first race meeting at Donnybrook race track in April 2021 and was welcomed by all members of the Harare Karting Club," said Van De Linde.

He has so far competed in four races.

His biggest win came last weekend when he finished second overall, at Donnybrook Park Raceway, in Harare.

"I enjoyed the race meeting a lot, I have built up my confidence in karting and, with the training in the past months, it has helped me become a better racer in the sport," he said.

"I have competed in four races now and I am working my way up, from fourth place in the first race meeting up to second place overall this past weekend.

"I was also nominated driver of the day.

"I will be competing again on the 14th of November 2021 and hope to be up there with my fellow karting competitors," said Van De Linde.

Some of the young drivers on the rise include Takunda Mapiro, Tawana Shambare, Guy Leliard, Bradley Steyn, Jordan Watt, Michael Mukori, Jayden Kerwin and Oliver Welman.

World Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton, began his adventure in karting in 1993.

He became the youngest driver, to win the British cadet karting championship, at the age of 10.